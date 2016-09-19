BSF shoots Bangladeshi

A Bangladeshi young man was shot by Indian Border Security Force (BSF) members on Telkupi border in Shibganj upazila under Chapainawabganj on Sunday night.

The victim was identified as Abir Ali, 25, son of Abdul Latif, a resident of Lambapara village of the upazila.

Lt Col Abul Ahsan, commanding officer of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Battalion-9, said BSF troops from Gopalnagar camp opened fire at a group of Bangladeshi men while they were returning to their village around 8:00pm, leaving Abir bullet-injured.

He was first admitted to Chapainawabganj Sadar Hospital, and then to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, according to a news agency.

