At least 12 people were injured as sick dogs bit them in Barandi Mollapara area of Jessore district town on Sunday night.

The injured were admitted to Jessore Medical College Hospital.

Locals said five seemingly sick dogs bit 12 people in the area at night.

Later, locals caught all the dogs after a hot chase and beat those to death, according to a news agency.

- TM [Read More]



—–

Source: The Financial Express