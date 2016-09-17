Shoppers\’ preference for  e-payments increasing

Country's consumers are gradually opting for electronic payments while shopping in the departmental stores and malls as well paying bills in hotels and restaurants.

More shoppers are now paying through point-of-sales (POS) machines by using their credit or debit cards.

Thus, financial transactions through POS increased by around 21 per cent in the last fiscal year (FY16).

Statistics available with Bangladesh Bank revealed that some Tk 128.07 billion had been transacted through POS in the last fiscal year while the amount was Tk 105.90 billion in FY15.

Around 60 per cent of the POS transaction was done by using the debit card while the rest amount using the credit card.

Customers have to swipe their debit or credit cards in the POS devices and so transaction settled electronically.

While Tk 116.25 billion was transacted through the POS inside the country in last year, rest amount of transaction took place outside the country using debit and credit cards issued in Bangladesh.

According to the central bank statistics, currently there are 32,000 POS across Bangladesh in different departmental stores, restaurants, hotels, clubs and other business services centres. -AK

Source: The Financial Express