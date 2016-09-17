Putin, Rosatom chief discuss nuclear industry achievements

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed achievements and prospects of the country’s nuclear industry with Rosatom chief Sergey Kirienko recently in Moscow.

During the meeting, the head of Russia’s state nuclear power corporation apprised Putin of the latest achievements in the country’s nuclear industry. He termed recent start-up of Novovoronezh NPP reactor as a flagship event for global nuclear industry, as it is the first generation III Plus unit which was connected to national grid. The first in the world generation III+ unit was built in Russia strictly in accordance with “post-Fukushima” safety requirements, says a press release.

The Rosatom chief informed Putin that similar power units are being constructed in Belarus, Hungary, Egypt and Bangladesh.

Russia signed an agreement with Bangladesh last year to build two 1200-megawatt nuclear power units at Rooppur under Ishwardi in Pabna. Rosatom and Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission (BAEC) inked the $12.65 billion deal on December 29.

Kirienko highlighted the achievements in the field of Fast Neutron technology. Russia’s Beloyarsk NPP with its fast neutron reactor BN-800 went to full operation recently. Being the most technologically advanced power unit in the world the BN-800 can produce more safe and clean energy.

A Fast Reactor uses uranium isotope U-238, which is 100 times more abundant in nature and leaves minimum waste at the end.

He also said that a groundbreaking ceremony took place at Iran’s Bushehr in September, inaugurating construction of second and third power units.

As for nuclear medicine he noted that Rosatom’s success in production of not only isotopes but also radiopharmaceuticals. Moreover, a complete technological chain of Russian-made medical equipment is in place now, the press release added. -bz

Source: The Financial Express