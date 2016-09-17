Internal feud blamed for Juba League man\’s murder

Two top local leaders of Juba League have traded blames for the murder of an activist of the organisation in an attack in Motijheel.

Deceased Rizvi Hasan Babu, and Ahsanul Haque Emon, another activist shot in the attack on Friday night, were known to be followers of Juba League Ward-10 unit President Maruf Reza Sagar.

Sagar alleged that the unit's General Secretary Anwar Hossain Milon and his followers carried out the attack but Milon accused Sagar of being involved in the murder. Milon also said that the attack was part of a plan to drive him and his supporters out of the neighbourhood.

Police said the incident was 'political' but could not identify those who carried the killing. No case was filed over the attack until Saturday evening.

DMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Tarek Bin Rashid said on Saturday that Babu alias Boncha Babu, 34, was named in at least five cases relating to murder, attack on police and possession of illegal arms. Police had been searching for him for a long time.

He said Sagar and Milon also have a number of cases listed against them with police.

The two factions filed cases against each other over a fight took place several days before Eid-ul-Azha.

Milon and his followers carried out the attack on Friday after being freed on bail in one of the cases, Sagar alleged, according to bdnews24.com. -bz

—–

Source: The Financial Express