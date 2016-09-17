India now destination for innovation, digital transformation

WASHINGTON, Sep 17 (PTI): India is now increasingly seen as a destination for innovation and digital transformation mainly due to some of its recently launched initiatives like 'Startup India' and 'Digital India', American entrepreneurs and venture capitalists from the Mid-West have said.

"India is now being viewed increasingly as a destination for innovation and digital transformation," said Bala Palamadai, president of TiE Midwest and founder-CEO of Bizofit during a meeting of TiE Midwest Chapter on Thursday.

The Consul General of India in Chicago, Dr Ausaf Sayeed, said the ambitious 'Startup India' programme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi aims to fill gaps in the economy for the growth and development of startups and to boost digital entrepreneurship at the grassroots.

"'Startup India' has brought lots of positivity among the entrepreneurs in India and as of now India has the third largest number of startups globally," he said.

Neeru Arora, chief information officer and chief knowledge officer, Aon Corporation, elaborated the role of her organisation in promoting entrepreneurship.

Narendra Kale, who has contributed in formulation of policies pertaining to startups and innovation in India, narrated his own journey of becoming business person by following a disciplined approach and taking risks while promoting entrepreneurship in his life



Source: The Financial Express