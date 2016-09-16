Our battle against Islamist militancy (Part 3)

(See Part 2) Mustafa Ali Noor Bangladeshi law enforcing and Intelligence agencies did not take the case of Hizbut Tahrir seriously thinking it was ‘just another organization’ against Israel in particular and the United States. Before Bangladeshi authorities could even smell the ultimate agenda of Hizbut Tahrir, journalist Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury and Weekly Blitz [...]

Source: Weekly Blitz :: Writings