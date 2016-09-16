I\’m alright but upset at copter crash news, says Shakib

National cricketer Shakib-Al-Hasan, who luckily escaped a possible helicopter accident in Cox's Bazar on Friday, said the accident news made him quite upset.

"I am fine, but quite upset at the news of the helicopter crash," he said while talking to Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) media manager Rabeed Imam after the dreadful incident, reports UNB.

People from all walks of life, including Bangladesh national cricket Test team captain Mushfiqur Rahim, are expressing their gratitude to Almighty Allah for saving Shakib from the possible accident.

Mushfiq said on his facebook page wrote, "All thanks to Almighty Allah…this is what happens when you have blessings of 170 million people… just happy to hear Shakib is safe and sound. But, may Allah grant Jannah to the person who lost his life. Let's pray for the departed soul." [Read More]



—–

Source: The Financial Express