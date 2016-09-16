Death toll in Pakistan suicide bombing climbs to 24

Death toll in Pakistan suicide bombing in a mosque on Friday rises to 24 till last count. 28 others are also injured in the attack. Several children were also among those killed or wounded in the deadly attack.

Earlier, a suicide bomber shouting "Allahu Akbar" entered the mosque in the village of Ambar in Pakistan's Mohmand tribal region and triggered the bomb, said government administrator Naveed Akbar.

He said rescuers were transporting the dead and wounded to nearby hospitals, reports AP.

Pashin Gul, the head of local tribal police, confirmed that it was a suicide attack. He said the bombing took place during Friday prayers, adding that several of the wounded were in a critical condition.

Saeed Khan, the in charge of hospital in the town of Khar, said an army helicopter was being used to transport the critically wounded to Peshawar, the main city in northwestern Pakistan. - IH

[Read More]



—–

Source: The Financial Express