Offices reopen on Thursday

All offices and courts will resume on Thursday after a six-day vacation.

People who went home to their villages to celebrate the holy Eid-ul-Azha with dear and near ones started returning to the city.

The government employees got six-day vacation including three days for the Eid and one day more on Sunday as per the Executive Order of the Prime Minister.

In line with the order, the government officials will have to work on September 24 (Saturday) for the September 11 holiday.—AR

Source: The Financial Express