\’Most animal wastes in cities cleaned by Wednesday evening\’

Bangladesh’s city dwellers heave a sigh of relief as conservancy workers cleaned most animal wastes from city streets by Wednesday evening.

Visiting several city corporation areas, including Dhaka South, Dhaka North and Chittagong, correspondents saw workers cleaning streets with water after removing waste of sacrificial animals on September 14, one day after the Eid day.

Almost all the city corporations, including Dhaka South, Dhaka North, Chittagong, Rajshahi, Sylhet, Rangpur and Barisal, have apparently done a good job in removing most of the wastes of sacrificial animals before the sun set on the last day of Eid-ul-Azha holidays, officials told the correspondents who visited these city corporations.

However, the locals said the rains on the Eid day (Sept 13) and people’s increased awareness made the city corporations’ waste management easier.

They allege that blood and other leftovers of sacrificial animals that got scattered with rainwater were not cleaned properly in some areas, spearing bad smells.

Source: The Financial Express