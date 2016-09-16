BD govt official to get training at Harvard

Bangladesh’s government officials will be imparted public affairs training by the teachers and instructors of Harvard University.

The Bangladesh government has inked a deal with John F Kennedy School of Government of Harvard University to get its top civil service officials trained in public affairs at one of the world’s top learning seats.

Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury, Secretary of the Ministry of Public Administration and Debra Iles, Harvard Kennedy School’s Senior Associate Dean for Executive Education, signed a Memorandum of Understanding at the institution in Massachusetts, Boston, on Tuesday (local time).

The ministry released a media statement in Dhaka on Wednesday saying the deal will allow the public servants to receive training at the school in 2016-2017 fiscal year.

The Bangladesh government expects the agreement will facilitate the development of skills, higher education, training and research, according to a news agency. -bz

Source: The Financial Express