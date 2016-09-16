Animal waste removal gathers pace in cities

Almost all the city corporations, including Dhaka South, Dhaka North, Chittagong, Rajshahi and Sylhet, Rangpur and Barisal ones, have apparently done a good job in removing most of the waste of sacrificial animals by Wednesday evening.

The rains on the Eid day and people’s increased awareness made the city corporations’ waste management easier.

However, blood and other leftovers of sacrificial animals that got scattered with rainwater were not cleaned properly in some areas, spearing bad smells.

Meanwhile, most of the cities received very poor response from their dwellers to their call to sacrifice animals at designated spots. Most people sacrificed their animals at open spaces in front of their houses, garages or at alleys and streets.

City corporations called the rain as the main reason behind the poor response from the city dwellers to take their cattle to the fixed spots.

In Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), the authorities have claimed they cleaned almost 75 per cent of the rubbish of sacrificial animals by 6:00 pm on Wednesday while it had a target to remove all the waste by Thursday afternoon.

Contacted, DNCC chief executive engineer Abul Hasnat said, “We’ve even removed cent percent waste from some areas. We’ll fully clean the city before our deadline.”

He said there has been marked awareness among people about disposing of the animals’ waste and cleaning the slaughtering places by splashing water and spreading bleaching power to prevent bad odour.

Hasnat said they had distributed 250,000 polythene bags and sold 80,000 others for waste disposal.

The DNCC official also said they engaged 3,700 cleaners to collect the rubbish of the animals in around 200 vehicles.

Mentioning that people are slaughtering cattle after the Eid day, he said they continued their drive to collect the new and remaining waste.

While visiting different city areas, including Mirpur, Dhanmdoni, Badda, Rampura, Malibagh and Gulshan, no animal waste was seen.

City dwellers said many people disposed of their animals’ waste at drains while rainwater scattered blood and other rubbishes of the animals here and there.

Qurban Ali, a caretaker of a house at Malibagh, said, “Some people threw their animal wastes in drains. Those rubbishes may spread bad smell if there’s no heavy rain by today and tomorrow.”

In Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), authorities claimed that they removed about 70 percent of the wastes of the sacrificial animals by 3 pm on Wednesday.

“We had set a 48-hour deadline, but we hope all wastes will be cleaned before it,” said DSCC Waste Management Officer Commodore MK Bakhtiar.

He said they had distributed 220,000 big polythene bags and 900,000 small ones for waste disposal.

The DSCC official also said they deployed 17,000 cleaners to collect the waste of the animals in around 325 different types of vehicles and 750 hand trolleys.

He said thousands of cattle, including over 5,000 ones alone in old Dhaka, were slaughtered on Wednesday, the 2nd day of Eid-ul-Azha. “We’ ll collect the new and remaining waste by Thursday noon.”

Both Bakhtiar and Hasnat admitted that they did not get good response from people to their call for sacrificing their animals at the designated places.

They cited rains as the main reason alongside people’s lack of awareness for not using the designated sacrificial locations.

According to reports reaching the UNB desk from Chittagong, Rajshahi, Sylhet, Barisal and Khulna, around 85-95 percent animal waste was removed from city corporations with the help of city dwellers by Wednesday.

However, the performances of Comilla, Gazipur and Narayanganj corporations are disappointing as they managed to clean only 50-60 percent of leftovers of the sacrificial animals in their respective cities by Wednesday evening.—AR

—–

Source: The Financial Express